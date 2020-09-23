Riley County on Wednesday confirmed 79 new coronavirus cases since Monday.
The total since the pandemic began in March is 1,722. Of those, 591 are active, 1,123 have recovered and eight people have died after testing positive for the virus. Officials said there have been 265 additional recoveries since Monday.
In Riley County, the percent positive rate for the past two weeks is 12.7%. That is down 6.93 percentage points from the 19.63% positive rate from the two weeks prior. Riley County publishes the new percent positive rate for the past two weeks every Monday.
There are three positive patients at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
Officials said Wednesday an additional 13 cases were identified in Riley County from early September that were not previously recorded because of a delay in the state’s reporting system. Those 13 people have since recovered, officials said.
At K-State, 72 out of 832 people tested positive from Sept. 14-18, according to data released by the university. That results in a percent positive of 8.65% for K-State, which is down from the previous week’s rate of 12.82%.
As of Sept. 18, there are 361 students in quarantine and 120 students in isolation on and off campus in Manhattan, according to the university. There have been 1,073 students cleared from quarantine and 677 students cleared from isolation so far, as of Sept. 18.
Since classes started Aug. 17, K-State has confirmed 656 cases of the coronavirus.
The numbers on the dashboard are not indicative of all positive cases in people associated with K-State, rather they are the numbers from on-campus testing reported by Lafene Health Center on the Manhattan campus.
Health officials are urging people to provide as much information as they can when contacted by a contact tracer. Officials said Wednesday some patients have been “more reluctant” to provide the information to contact tracers.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 55,226 cases, 2,766 hospitalizations and 621 deaths statewide Wednesday. That was up 1,267 cases, 60 hospitalizations and 21 deaths since Monday.
Geary County had 13 new cases since Monday, with a total of 407, according to KDHE. Pottawatomie County had nine new cases to increase its total to 235.
Officials said originally there would be no coronavirus data report until Monday, but there will be one released on Friday, public information officer Vivienne Uccello clarified to The Mercury on Wednesday afternoon.