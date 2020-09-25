Riley County on Friday confirmed 73 new cases of the coronavirus since Wednesday.
The area also continued to see its active number of coronavirus cases decrease as the county recorded 352 recoveries since Wednesday.
Officials said the reason for the increased number of recoveries is because of increased ability of contact tracing staff members to make follow-up interviews with patients to confirm recovery status. Officials said most of the recovered patients in Friday’s report were diagnosed back in middle to late August.
The total since the pandemic began in March is 1,795. Of those, 239 are active, 1,548 have recovered and eight people have died after testing positive for the coronavirus.
There are two positive patients receiving care at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 56,592 cases, 2,816 hospitalizations and 632 deaths Friday. That was up 1,366 new cases, 50 hospitalizations and 11 deaths since Wednesday.
Pottawatomie County had 14 new cases since Wednesday for a total of 249 while Geary County had nine for a total of 416.