Riley County has confirmed 71 new cases of the coronavirus since Friday, officials said Monday morning.
The county had 290 active cases as of Monday. The total since the pandemic began in March is 4,565. Of those, 4,256 people have recovered and 19 have died. An additional 198 people recovered from the virus since Friday.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan was caring for 12 positive patients with two people on ventilators, said Julie Gibbs, director of the Riley County Health Department.
Since Friday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) recorded 4,174 new cases, 92 hospitalizations and 107 deaths statewide. KDHE reported a total of 204,600 cases, 6,267 hospitalizations and 2,448 deaths across the state Monday.
Geary County’s case total increased by 63 since Friday; the total was 1,591, as of Monday. Pottawatomie County had an increase of 27 since Friday for a total of 935 on Monday.