Riley County on Wednesday saw its biggest increase in coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, with 68 new cases since Monday.
That is an increase of about 11% in total cases and 23% in active cases from Monday; the total number since the outbreak began in March is 674. Of those, 290 are active, 379 have recovered and five people have died after testing positive for the virus, officials said.
The surge comes after thousands of K-State students have returned to town for in-person classes. The university started classes last week.
Officials said many of these new cases involve people aged 18-24 years old. In total, 410 or 60.83% of all cases involve that age range.
K-State announced Wednesday that the university had 63 virus cases during the first week of classes.
University officials said the number of cases are not indicative of all positive cases in people associated with K-State, rather they are the numbers from on-campus testing reported by Lafene Health Center on the Manhattan campus.
There is one positive patient receiving care at Ascension Via Christi hospital in Manhattan, officials said.
There are 178 pending tests and 6,378 negative tests so far from Riley County, officials said. In the breakdown of the cases, 29.9 is the average age while 52.1% of the cases are males and 47.9% involve females.
Riley County and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports data Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
KDHE reported 39,937 cases, 2,226 hospitalizations and 437 deaths statewide Wednesday. That was up 1,536 cases, 43 hospitalizations and 11 deaths from Monday.
As of Wednesday, Geary County had 259 cases while Pottawatomie County had 140, according to KDHE. That was up two cases in Geary County and five cases in Pottawatomie County from Monday.
People can listen to the coronavirus update for Riley County on Facebook at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.