Riley County recorded 56 new cases of the coronavirus since Monday, officials announced Wednesday evening.
The Riley County Health Department released data later than normal Wednesday because staff members were working to catch up with data entry for new cases, officials told The Mercury earlier Wednesday.
With cases rising over the past few weeks, RCHD Director Julie Gibbs told The Mercury that officials are “thinking of further restrictions, possibly with our events, but we are still planning.”
The total number of cases since the pandemic began in March is 3,043 cases. Of those, 432 are active, 2,597 have recovered and 14 people have died. Since Monday, 175 people have recovered from the virus.
There are seven positive patients and two people under investigation for the virus receiving care at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. Three positive patients and one person under investigation for the virus are in the intensive care unit.
The rate of positive cases in Riley County for the past two weeks is 18.88%. From Nov. 8-14, the rate was 18.6%. From Nov. 1-7, the rate was 19.2%.
There are nine total outbreaks in Riley County:
- Alpha of Clovia at K-State: four active, three recovered
- Beta Sigma Psi at K-State: zero active, five recovered
- K-State football team: five active, 72 recovered
- K-State track and field and cross country team: zero active, 27 recovered
- Leonardville Nursing Home: eight active, four recovered, one fatality
- Via Christi Village: seven active, four recovered, one fatality
- Oct. 17 wedding: zero active, 42 recovered
- Crèche: seven active, zero recovered
- Alpha Chi Omega: two active, three recovered
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 5,583 new cases, 60 deaths and 130 hospitalizations since Monday. Since the start of the pandemic, KDHE has recorded 128,594 cases, 4,561 hospitalizations and 1,326 deaths across the state. There have been 619,667 negative tests statewide.
On Wednesday, Geary County recorded 22 new cases since Monday for a total of 748 since the pandemic started. Pottawatomie County reported 16 new cases since Monday for a total of 590.
K-State cases up
K-State on Wednesday announced that 125 people tested positive from Nov. 9 to 13 after being tested at Lafene Health Center. The university had a positive case rate of 10.66%.
Cases and the rate both increased slightly from Nov. 2 to 6 when 108 people tested positive at a rate of 10.05%.
As of Nov. 13, K-State had 314 students in quarantine and 159 students in isolation at the Manhattan campus. The university had cleared 1,993 students from quarantine and 1,069 students from isolation.
Community
challenge
Riley County is initiating a two-week challenge to residents to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The initiative, announced Wednesday afternoon, is supported by Riley County, RCHD, the Riley County Emergency Operations Center, the Manhattan city government and K-State.
Officials are asking the community to abide by the following rules for the next 14 days:
- Wear a mask and keep at least 6 feet distance from one another at all times in indoor and outdoor spaces (other than at home with one’s immediate household)
- Wash and sanitize hands frequently
- Work from home — if possible — and hold meetings online, rather than in-person
- Avoid being indoors with non-household members except for school, work that cannot be done from home and essential activities
- Support local businesses by wearing a mask, maintaining distance and ordering online or by phone, with curbside pickup or delivery
- Support local restaurants by maintaining at least 6 feett of distance, wearing a mask and by ordering food to-go
- Staying home if experiencing any symptoms of illness, and remaining in isolation or quarantine for the recommended period if positive for the coronavirus or if identified as a close contact of someone who has COVID-19
- Call the Riley County screening line, 785-323-6400, or primary doctor for advice about testing if experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19
- Practice healthy habits, including eating healthy food, exercising regularly getting enough sleep
In doing this, officials say this will support frontline and health care workers.
“The rapid increase of COVID cases poses a real threat to the medical community,” Gibbs said. “If the hospital becomes overwhelmed with severe cases, they lose the ability to care for other patients. We have to take action now to prevent that from happening.”