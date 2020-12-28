Riley County on Monday confirmed 45 new cases of the coronavirus since Wednesday while neighboring counties surpassed that.
This is one of the lowest incremental increases in cases for Riley County in the past few months. Officials said this is possibly because of holiday closures and reduced testing availability over the Christmas holiday. The Riley County Health Department and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) did not update data Friday because of the Christmas holiday.
“It’s good to see low numbers, but it’s still important to consider the context,” Vivienne Uccello, public information officer, said Monday.
KDHE reported Monday that Geary County’s cases had increased by 74 since the last update. The total since March was 1,696 Monday. Pottawatomie County had an increase of 67 since Wednesday. Tht total since March was 1,057.
Riley County had 241 active cases as of Monday. The total since the pandemic began in March is 4,718. Of those, 4,457 have recovered and 20 have died in the county.
An additional 164 people recovered from the virus since the last update. Ascension Via Christi hospital in Manhattan was caring for 13 positive patients Monday, officials said.
Riley County continues to withhold information about virus outbreaks from the public.
Since Wednesday, KDHE recorded 6,373 new cases, 144 hospitalizations and 41 deaths across Kansas. KDHE said the pandemic’s total was 216,062 cases, 6,568 hospitalizations and 2,548 deaths statewide Monday.
The entire state has recorded a total of 769,751 negative tests since the pandemic began, according to KDHE.