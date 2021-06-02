For the first time in several weeks, Riley County has recorded an increase in coronavirus cases.
Riley County on Wednesday recorded 43 new cases of the coronavirus in one week, up 27 new cases in the May 26 update.
“The increase in cases reminds us of the importance of getting vaccinated and following CDC guidelines,” said Julie Gibbs, director of the Riley County Health Department.
The health department said the increase in cases can be attributed to social events, sports contests and generally fewer restrictions. Gibbs said it is important for unvaccinated people to wear masks when socializing.
Riley County’s total Wednesday was 6,595 cases. Of those, 68 were active and 6,484 had recovered since the pandemic began in March 2020. An additional 19 people recovered from the virus since May 26. Forty-three people have died after testing positive for the virus.
The rate of positive tests in Riley County jumped 6.6 percentage points from 3.1% to 9.7%. From May 23-29, the county recorded a rate of 9.7%. From May 16-22, the rate was 3.1%. The two-week average was 5.94%.
This is the first time the rate has gone over 5% since Jan. 24-30, when the county recorded a 5.2% rate.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan had one patient with coronavirus, as of Wednesday.
The health department has fully vaccinated 20,971 people and given 1,150 people their first dose. This doesn’t include vaccines given out by the hospital, grocery pharmacies and other local entities.
In total, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) said 29,866 or 40% of Riley County residents have received at least one dose. KDHE said 26,038 residents are fully vaccinated, as of Wednesday. The U.S. Census Bureau said Riley County’s population in 2019 was 74,232.
Geary County reported 13 new coronavirus cases since Friday for 3,462 total on Wednesday. Pottawatomie County added 15 new cases since Friday for a total of 1,934 Wednesday.
The state recorded 526 new cases, 54 hospitalizations and four new deaths since last Friday, according to KDHE.
KDHE reported a total of 314,523 coronavirus cases, 10,776 hospitalizations and 5,080 deaths statewide Wednesday.
No area counties added any variant cases since Friday.
Geary County has recorded a total of 17; Riley County has eight and Pottawatomie County has five, as of Wednesday.
KDHE on Wednesday recorded no coronavirus outbreaks in any area counties nor statewide.