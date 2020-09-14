Fourty-three more people in Riley County have tested positive for the coronavirus and two more people have died, according to the Riley County Health Department.
This brings the county's total to 1,390 recorded cases, with 663 of those being active and 719 recovered.
One positive patient is being treated at Ascension Via Christi Hospital.
Officials said the two most recent fatalities are associated with the outbreak at Homestead Assisted Living but did not immediately have additional information about the deaths.
Local health officer and health department director Julie Gibbs said Monday at the county commission meeting that 567 people were evaluated through the department’s free testing events Wednesday and Thursday, and staff members anticipated having results back from those tests later on Monday.
They said they planned to call those people to let them know whether they are positive or negative.