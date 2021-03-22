A 97-year-old Riley County woman has died after testing positive for the coronavirus, officials said Monday.
The woman tested positive for the virus on Jan. 4 and died March 15, said Alice Massimi, county spokeswoman. Massimi did not release any other details on the woman’s death.
This brings the number of COVID-related fatalities to 36.
Riley County added 17 new cases since Wednesday. An additional 15 people recovered. The total since the pandemic began last March is 6,288. Of those, 57 were active, and 6,195 had recovered, as of Monday.
Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs said one positive patient was receiving care at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan on Monday.
Kansas saw an increase of 615 cases, 15 hospitalizations and eight deaths from Friday to Monday.
KDHE said Kansas’ total Monday was 300,125 cases, 9,619 hospitalizations and 4,850 deaths.
Pottawatomie County’s total increased by 12 cases since Friday for 1,814 on Monday.
Geary County recorded 10 new cases since Friday for a total of 3,134 on Monday.