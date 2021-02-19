A 76-year-old Riley County woman died Wednesday after testing positive for the coronavirus Feb. 3, Riley County officials said Friday.
The woman died at Ascension Via Christi hospital. This brings the county’s total coronavirus deaths to 33.
The county on Friday recorded 10 new cases of the coronavirus since Wednesday. The total cases since the pandemic began last March is 6,158. Of those, 137 were active and 5,988 had recovered, as of Friday.
As of Friday, Ascension Via Christi hospital was caring for two positive patients, who are both in the intensive care unit.
In Riley County, 1,831 people were fully vaccinated with both shots as of Friday. Officials said 4,886 have received the first shot so far. The county has received 18,655 vaccine requests from residents.
WellHealth has resumed free coronavirus testing at the county’s alternate care site, 419 Holiday Drive, through March 20, except Sundays, holidays and days with bad weather. WellHealth canceled testing this past week because of extreme cold temperatures.
Since Wednesday, Kansas recorded 2,115 new cases, 69 hospitalizations and 93 deaths, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). Kansas’ total Friday was 290,832 cases, 9,071 hospitalizations and 4,614 deaths statewide.
Since Wednesday, Pottawatomie County added 73 new cases for a total of 1,716 Friday, according to KDHE. Geary County saw an increase of five cases from Wednesday for a total of 2,947 Friday.