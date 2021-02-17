Riley County on Wednesday confirmed 33 new cases of the coronavirus since Friday as the county’s rate of positive tests continues to decline.
The county had 132 active cases in the county, as of Wednesday. The total number of cases since the pandemic began last March is 6,148. Of those, 5,984 have recovered and 32 have died. Thirty people recovered from the virus since Friday.
From Feb. 7-13, the county recorded a 2.6% rate of positive tests, a decrease of 2.2 percentage points from the week prior. The two-week average was 3.71%. Officials said this is the third consecutive week Riley County has seen a rate decrease.
There were three positive patients receiving care at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan Wednesday; two of the patients were in the intensive care unit.
The Riley County Health Department (RCHD) did not release data Monday because of the President’s Day holiday and Tuesday because of county employees volunteering, building closures and rolling power outages.
This week, RCHD staffers are continuing vaccinations of people aged 65 and older as well as K-12 teachers and staff. In addition, the department is giving second doses to people vaccinated with the first dose between Dec. 22, 2020, and Jan. 25.
The testing site at CiCo Park is still closed because of cold weather. Officials were looking for another location to hold the testing; officials hoped to get it running Thursday.
From Friday to Monday, Kansas added 1,384 new cases, 36 hospitalizations and 42 deaths, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). The coronavirus total Monday for the state was 287,450 cases, 8,923 hospitalizations and 4,406 deaths.
The Mercury did not report state coronavirus data Monday; KDHE hadn’t released recent data by Wednesday’s publication.