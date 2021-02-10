A 76-year-old Riley County man died Tuesday after testing positive for the coronavirus Jan. 4, Riley County officials said Wednesday.
The man died at Via Christi Village, an assisted living facility in Manhattan.
Riley County spokeswoman Alice Massimi confirmed the death, which brought the county’s coronavirus-related fatality total to 32.
The county on Wednesday recorded 17 new cases of the coronavirus since Monday. The total number of cases since the pandemic began last March is 6,080. Of those, 181 were active and 5,867 people recovered. An additional 21 recovered from the virus since Monday.
Ascension Via Christi was caring for four positive patients Wednesday. Three of the positive patients were in the intensive care unit Wednesday.
This week, the Riley County Health Department is continuing vaccinating people aged 65 and older. Additionally, the health department is giving second doses to people vaccinated in Phase 1, officials said.
Officials are still looking for a place to hold coronavirus testing indoors this week because of the cold weather. On Monday, Riley County commissioners suggested the county use the alternate care site at 419 Holiday Drive.
There will be no Facebook Live update from the health department Wednesday because staff are conducting a vaccine clinic, Massimi said.
Since Monday, Kansas added 1,934 new cases, 91 hospitalizations and 106 deaths statewide, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).
KDHE reported the state’s total Wednesday was 284,894 cases, 8,840 hospitalizations and 4,303 deaths since the pandemic began.
KDHE reported Geary County on Wednesday confirmed 28 new cases since Monday. Pottawatomie County’s total increased by 22 since Monday, also according to KDHE.