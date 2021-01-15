An 85-year-old Riley County man died Jan. 8 after testing positive for the coronavirus on Dec. 28, the Riley County Health Department announced Friday.
This is the 23rd coronavirus-related death in Riley County. Officials did not release any other details about the person.
Riley County on Friday recorded 130 new cases of the coronavirus since Wednesday. An additional 64 people recovered from the virus since Wednesday.
The county has reported 5,597 cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic started in March. Of those, 545 are active and 5,029 have recovered.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan was taking care of 23 positive patients and one person under investigation for the virus. Three of the positive patients were in the intensive care unit Friday.
As of Friday morning, the Riley County Health Department had received more than 8,000 requests online for the coronavirus vaccine. The online sign-up form was unavailable Friday morning as officials worked to update it.
Since Wednesday, Kansas added 4,093 cases, 173 hospitalizations and 147 deaths statewide, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). KDHE reported 256,134 cases, 7,713 hospitalizations and 3,502 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
KDHE recorded an outbreak in Pottawatomie County this week at Home of the Flint Hills, a senior and assisted living community. The facility has recorded 14 positive cases over the last two weeks. It is unknown how many outbreaks are in Riley County as the health department halted outbreak reporting in December. KDHE did not record any outbreaks in Riley County.
Geary County’s cases increased by 52 since Wednesday for a total of 2,441. Pottawatomie County saw an increase of 33 for 1,345 total cases.