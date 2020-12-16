An 89-year-old Riley County man who tested positive for the coronavirus on Nov. 30 died Tuesday at Ascension Via Christi hospital in Manhattan, officials announced Wednesday morning.
This is the 19th coronavirus-related death in the community. Officials did not release any other information about the man.
Riley County recorded 55 new cases of the coronavirus since Monday, officials said Wednesday. Since the pandemic began in March, Riley County has reported a total of 4,396 cases. Of those, 343 are active and 4,034 have recovered. An additional 52 people recovered from the virus since Monday.
In Riley County, last week’s coronavirus positivity rate was 16%. That was down 9.5 percentage points from the prior week. The rate for the past two weeks was 19.2%.
Since Monday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 4,551 new cases, 155 hospitalizations and 144 deaths statewide. KDHE reported a total of 194,569 cases, 6,050 hospitalizations and 2,253 deaths across the state Wednesday.
Geary County recorded 39 new cases since Monday for a total of 1,477 on Wednesday. Pottawatomie County’s total increased by 32 for a total of 866 cases.