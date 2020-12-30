Riley County confirmed 199 new cases of the coronavirus since Monday, officials said Wednesday morning.
This is the second largest increase in cases since the pandemic began in March. Riley County reported a record of 271 new cases Nov. 23.
County health officials did not give a reason for the spike.
“Case numbers are increasing across the state and the country,” said Julie Gibbs, director of the Riley County Health Department. “We expected to see the same situation in Riley County and are asking people to continue following recommended safety practices.”
The county had 353 active cases as of Wednesday. The total since the pandemic started is 4,917. Of those, 4,544 people have recovered and 20 have died. An additional 87 people recovered from the virus since Monday.
Ascension Via Christi hospital in Manhattan was caring for 16 positive patients Wednesday, officials said, which is the highest total of patients with the virus the hospital has seen. Four of those people are in intensive care.
“This appears to be across the community,” Via Christi President and CEO Bob Copple said, though he added he did not have access to contact tracing information. “Patients aged mid-30s up into the 90s (most over 75)... My guess is several of these are related to Thanksgiving events.”
Since Monday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) recorded 6,371 new cases, 192 hospitalizations and 193 deaths statewide. KDHE said the pandemic’s total was 222,433 cases, 6,760 hospitalizations and 2,741 deaths across the state.
Geary County’s case total increased by 63 since Monday for a total of 1,759. Pottawatomie County had an increase of 52 since Monday for a total of 1,109 since March.
RCHD will not release data Friday because of the New Year holiday.