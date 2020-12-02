An 86-year-old Riley County woman has died after testing positive for the coronavirus Nov. 8, officials said Wednesday morning.
The woman died Saturday. She was a resident at the Leonardville Nursing Home. This is the third fatality tied to the nursing home, which is considered an active outbreak.
This is the 16th coronavirus-related death in the county.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan has nine positive patients and three people under investigation for the virus. Two of the positive patients and one person under investigation for the virus are on ventilators.
The Riley County Health Department planned to release coronavirus data later Wednesday after The Mercury’s press time. Officials said the health department was busy Wednesday. Check themercury.com for updates.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) recorded 4,615 new cases, 119 deaths and 185 new hospitalizations since Monday.
On Wednesday, KDHE reported a total of 162,061 cases, 5,290 hospitalizations and 1,679 deaths statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Geary County had an increase of 52 cases since Monday for a total of 1,044.
Pottawatomie County added 12 since Monday, bringing the total to 703.