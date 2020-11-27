The percentage of coronavirus tests that returned positive stands at 16%, county officials said this week.
The positivity rate has dipped 2.6 percentage points since the week of Nov. 8-14. That week’s rate was 18.6%. The rate for Nov. 1-7 was 19.2%.
The average for the past two weeks is 16.05%.
The Riley County Health Department (RCHD) had not released any other coronavirus data since Monday. On Wednesday, officials were busy interviewing contact tracing candidates and notifying people about their test results. Also, Thursday was Thanksgiving.
Ascension Via Christi hospital in Manhattan was caring for eight patients and two people under investigation for the virus, officials said Friday.
Officials said RCHD expected to release virus data later Friday. Check back online at The Mercury’s website for updates.