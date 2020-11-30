Since Friday, Riley County has confirmed 145 new cases of the coronavirus, officials said Monday morning.
The county has 330 active cases, with a total of 3,709 total since the pandemic started in March. Officials said 3,364 are recovered and 15 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus. Officials said 251 people recovered from the virus since Friday.
As of Monday, there were 10 positive patients receiving care at Ascension Via Christi hospital in Manhattan, said Julie Gibbs, director of the Riley County Health Department. One positive patient and two people under investigation for the virus are in the intensive care unit, Gibbs said. She provided a coronavirus update Monday to the Riley County Commission.
The Manhattan Fire Department on Monday reported that it has four active cases of the coronavirus. Seventeen more people in the department have had the virus and recovered since March.
Of the almost 1,500 people tested at two free city events the week before Thanksgiving, 15% were positive, Gibbs said.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 4,425 new cases, 31 hospitalizations and 87 deaths across the state Monday.
KDHE recorded a total of 157,446 cases, 5,105 hospitalizations, 1,560 deaths and 665,438 negative tests statewide Monday.
Geary County recorded 30 new cases since Friday for a total of 992.
Pottawatomie County saw an increase of 15 cases since Friday. Pottawatomie County’s total is 691.