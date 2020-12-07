Riley County reported 118 new cases of the coronavirus since Friday, officials said Monday afternoon.
There are 384 active cases. The total number of cases since the pandemic began in March is 4,023 cases. Of those, 3,623 people have recovered and 16 people have died.
By reaching 4,000 cases on Monday, this is the quickest that the county has crossed a thousand case threshold. The county reported the area reached 1,000 cases on Sept. 2; 2,000 on Oct. 14; and 3,000 on Nov. 18.
There are 11 positive patients at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan as of Monday, officials said. There are two people under investigation for the virus at the hospital.
Of the 657 people tested at free events Thursday in Manhattan, about 600 results are back. Officials said all of the positives in that group have been notified.
Since Friday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 5,730 new cases, 92 hospitalizations and 70 deaths statewide. KDHE recorded a total of 174,025 cases, 5,509 hospitalizations and 1,856 deaths across the state.
Geary County recorded 77 cases since Friday for a total of 1,211, according to KDHE.
KDHE reported Pottawatomie County saw an increase of 29 cases since Friday; the county had 754 cases, as of Monday.