Riley County on Friday reported 114 new cases of the coronavirus since Wednesday.
There have been 3,157 cases since the pandemic began in March. Of those, 473 are active, 2,670 have recovered and 14 people have died. Officials said 73 people have recovered from the virus since Wednesday.
Friday’s report continues the coronavirus surge in November that started after health officials said the area started to see the effect of Halloween gatherings. Since the start of November, Riley County has recorded roughly 943 new cases of the coronavirus.
Friday’s 114 new cases is tied for the fourth-highest increase this month. The county reported a record-high 180 cases Nov. 16, 170 on Nov. 13 and 126 on Nov. 9. The county also had 114 cases on Nov. 11.
Officials on Friday reported no new outbreaks in Riley County. The total is at nine, including Alpha of Clovia at Kansas State University, Beta Sigma Psi at K-State, K-State football team, K-State track and field and cross country team, Leonardville Nursing Home, Via Christi Village, an Oct. 17 wedding, Crèche and Alpha Chi Omega at K-State.
Riley County Health Department staff are working to contact the people who attended coronavirus testing events Monday and Thursday. Medical officials tested 509 people on Monday and 983 on Thursday. Staff members are working this weekend, notifying people about their test results.
Officials said people who tested positive will be called first.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) on Friday reported 5,939 cases, 84 deaths and 121 hospitalizations statewide since Wednesday. Since the start of the pandemic, KDHE has reported 134,533 cases, 4,682 hospitalizations and 1,410 deaths statewide.
Geary County recorded 25 new cases Friday for a total of 773. Pottawatomie County reported 23 new cases Friday for a total of 613.