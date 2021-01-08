Geary County on Friday confirmed 108 new cases of the coronavirus since Wednesday, three more than Riley County’s 105 new recorded cases for the same period.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said Geary County had a total of 2,054 cases Friday. As of Thursday, the county had 150 active cases.
Riley County recorded 462 active cases as of Friday. The total since the pandemic started is 5,278. Of those, 4,794 have recovered and 22 have died. An additional 24 Riley County residents recovered from the virus since Wednesday.
On Friday, Ascension Via Christi hospital in Manhattan was caring for 14 positive patients and one person under investigation for the virus.
Pottawatomie County had an increase of 39 since Wednesday for a total of 1,263.
The Riley County Health Department expects to receive a shipment of boosters late next week to vaccinate those who have received the first vaccination already.
Since Wednesday, KDHE recorded 5,504 new cases, 144 hospitalizations and 121 deaths statewide. KDHE said the pandemic’s total was 242,322 cases, 7,257 hospitalizations and 3,148 deaths across the state.