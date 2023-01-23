Moody’s Investor Services has given Riley County an “Aa1” rating, one of the highest available to municipalities in the nation.
Riley County Clerk Rich Vargo updated county commissioners Monday on the credit services’ rating.
Vargo said the national credit rating firm assigned Riley County the “Aa1” rating, which is the same as the previous Moody’s rating in fall 2021. According to a news release from Moody’s included in agenda documents, the new rating “reflects the county’s conservative financial management which has led to healthy fund balance and liquidity ratios, low leverage and fixed costs, and a stable economy” thanks to the presence of Kansas State University and Fort Riley, among other entities.
Vargo told commissioners the credit rating for Riley County is one of the highest for any county in the U.S. The only rating higher than “Aa1” is “Aaa,” which is Moody’s prime investment-grade bond rating.
The county’s preliminary score was lower, however. Vargo said the first score of “A1” provided by Moody’s was concerning to the county financial advisor, Greg Vahrenberg of Raymond James Financial Services. Vargo told board members that Moody’s was planning on downgrading Riley County by three spots because the county government does not use generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP accounting, to track its financial information.
“It’s a more expensive method for governments to use, because it’s much more detailed and costs more to do on a daily and annual basis,” Vargo said.
Vargo told commissioners that the county already features all the same information that is included in GAAP accounting practices, such as details on individual accounts, in its financial reports. He said Vahrenberg “didn’t like” the preliminary downgrade to “A1,” so the two men assembled a list of information for Moody’s financial analysts to review. The list included details on the county’s top-performing companies, population, valuations and financial stability, as evidence of localized growth.
Vargo said he had a Zoom call in December with Moody’s analysts, as well as Vahrenberg and county budget and finance officer Darell Edie, in which they discussed some of those positive local attributes, including the Scorpion Biological Services development deal and the completion of the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility, as well investments in Aggieville and proposed multimillion-dollar projects to revamp the Wareham Theatre and bring the Museum of Art and Light to Manhattan.
“Those are all things we talked about in detail, showing (Moody’s analysts) that our economy is doing really well,” Vargo said. “If our economy wasn’t doing good, all of those people wouldn’t be investing money in our community.”
Vargo told county commissioners that the list helped convince Moody’s analysts to give the county the “Aa1” rating for another year. Moody’s first upgraded Riley County from “Aa2” to “Aa1” in fall 2021.
RCHD PART-TIME POSITION
In other business, commissioners approved a request from Riley County Health Department director Julie Gibbs for a temporary part-time position.
Gibbs is seeking to hire a temporary leader for the local Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) unit. This person would recruit and train volunteers to be part of the MRC unit, which helps the department respond to local emergencies.
The position is temporary through June 30, or until enough volunteers are trained to serve on the MRC unit. Starting salary for the MRC Unit leader is $20.50 per hour. For more information, visit the ‘Employment’ tab on the county website, rileycountyks.gov.