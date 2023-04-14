Riley County was the 10th healthiest county in Kansas in 2022, according to a University of Wisconsin program.
Riley County Health Department director Julie Gibbs told this to the county commission Thursday during a department update.
Updated: April 14, 2023 @ 2:20 pm
Gibbs gave a breakdown of the county health rankings conducted by County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, a program of the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. The rankings consider a variety of health outcomes and factors, including behaviors, environment, healthcare and socioeconomic status.
According to the rankings, the county ranked higher than the state average in areas like teen births (10 per 1,000 girls ages 15-19 in Riley County vs. 22 in the state) and adult obesity (34% in Riley County vs. 36% in Kansas). The county ranked higher in access to exercise opportunities (86% of the population) than the state average (80%).
Gibbs also provided an update on multiple programs and organizations within the department. The clinic administered 222 immunizations during March and is currently planning for the health fair on May 25. A Red Cross event recently trained 15 preschool teachers in CPR certifications.
The commission also unanimously approved an out-of-state travel request from Gibbs. She will travel to Washington, D.C., on May 11-12 for a Public Health National Center for Innovations meeting.
“This meeting in May is a great opportunity to learn about strategies and innovations from other states and best practices to move the whole state toward providing the public health essentials,” Gibbs wrote in the request.
Attendees will discuss how to provide equitable conditions within their healthcare communities, according to agenda documents.
Gibbs said this is a goal Kansas has been working towards since 2017, and Kansas is one of 19 states that participates in this program.
