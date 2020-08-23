Riley County has purchased 20,000 coronavirus test kits and five rapid testing machines.
“That number was determined after much discussion with the clinical task force and looking at what we will need to get us through the year,” said Julie Gibbs, director of the Riley County Health Department, in a Saturday email to The Mercury.
According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), 5,715 Riley County residents have been tested for the virus so far, though more people have been tested in recent months than at the beginning of the pandemic.
Riley County commissioners Thursday approved spending $1.62 million on coronavirus-related expenses using federal relief money. The testing kits account for $860,000 of that.
Gibbs also said she hopes the purchase will speed up testing result times and test more people. The tests are for the Riley County community, Gibbs said. Lafene Health Center has supplies for testing students at Kansas State University.
The county also purchased five Abbott machines, which are portable molecular machines that can process swabs from the mouth, nose, or nasopharyngeal area to determine whether a person has the coronavirus. Gibbs said officials expect the machines’ arrival in the next couple weeks.
The Manhattan Area Recovery Task Force will discuss distribution of kits and machines soon, Gibbs said.
The county is experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases with two outbreaks announced this past week: Phi Delta Theta fraternity at K-State and the Blue Valley school district office.
As of Friday, 21 cases are associated with the fraternity, the fraternity announced on social media.
Seven people are positive in the Blue Valley district outbreak, officials said, as of Friday.
The county confirmed a total of 70 cases this week with five cases on Monday, 32 on Wednesday and 33 on Friday.
Riley County, along with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), releases data Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
The total number of cases since the pandemic began is 565, as of Friday. Of those, 185 are active, 375 are recovered and five people have died after testing positive for the coronavirus.
There are 120 pending tests in Riley County Friday, officials said. There have been 5,744 negative tests total from the county.
The percent positive rate in Riley County was 3.58%, officials said last week. This is the latest reported positive rate for Riley County. Officials will release new data this upcoming week.
In the gender breakdown of cases in Riley County, males account for 54% of cases, while females account for 46%, officials said. The average age is 31.3 years old.
KDHE reported 36,856 cases, 2,159 hospitalizations and 419 deaths statewide Friday.
That is up 966 cases, 69 hospitalizations and eight deaths from Wednesday.
There have been 329,459 negative tests statewide.
On Friday, Geary County has 244 cases while Pottawatomie County has 129 cases. That is up nine cases in Geary County and up four cases in Pottawatomie County.