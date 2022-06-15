Riley County on Tuesday reported about $3.15 million in damage to its public works department facilities and equipment from Saturday’s storm.
The total amount of this damage was included in the previous estimate of $9.47 million in property damage in the county.
The public works complex, located north of Manhattan at 6215 Tuttle Creek Boulevard, houses the household hazardous waste division, noxious weed division, an EMS station, public works offices, Flint Hills ATA Bus, and several other services.
An outbuilding that sheltered vehicles and equipment for the noxious weed division sustained the most damage, with an estimated loss of $2.7 million to the structure and equipment. Seven large garage doors on the fleet maintenance shop were also significantly damaged, with an estimated $451,000 in damage.
“I’m proud of the work staff have done to maintain services for the public,” public works director John Ellermann said in a written statement. “The damages were extensive, but could have been a lot worse. We’re grateful no personnel were on-site at the time of the storm.”
Most operations returned to normal Wednesday after several power lines were downed in the area, and the main entrance driveway was closed temporarily.
“We’ve been busy and the work to remove storm debris from public roadways will likely continue into next week,” Ellermann said. “Our crews were able to use heavy equipment to reopen roads quickly and allow through traffic, and now they’re going back to pick up the debris and haul it away.”