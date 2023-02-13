Riley County planning director Amanda Webb proposed two new land use fees as part of an ongoing review of the department’s fee structure at Monday’s Riley County Commission meeting.
The proposed fees would be $100 for administrative adjustments and exceptions. Both of these categories were part of the new land development regulations that took effect in January 2022.
Webb said the administrative adjustment fee applies to the process of bringing existing structures in the county into compliance with the land development regulations. She said these adjustments are done in house by the planning department and are similar to property boundary line adjustments and lot splits, which both carry $100 fees.
Exceptions refer to when a property owner requests to deviate from standards such as required height, width or depth for the property. Unlike administrative adjustments, these requests go before the Riley County Board of Zoning Appeals and require publishing a public notice. Webb said this process requires less scrutiny from her department than the variance process, which carries a $300 fee.
In addition to the new land use fees, Webb proposed a $50 for publication of public notices and notification mailings. This would not cover the entire fee of publication but would offset the county’s cost. Webb said these costs have increased over the years, and the fee would lower costs to the county’s planning and development budget.
Discussion about the department’s fees structure will continue at Thursday’s commission meeting.