Amanda Webb, special projects director for Riley County, presented planning and development fee increases Thursday to county commissioners.
County officials last fully reviewed planning and development’s fee schedule for permits and licensing in 2012.
With the exception of new permits and licenses added since that time, the only fees that have been changed were the removal of a $75 fee for minor wastewater repairs and an increase from $8 to $9 for bacteria testing.
Web said a reason for the increase in fees is the cost of doing business has increased, with things like mailing, publishing costs and gas all rising. One of the fee increases is residential addition/accessory structure. The price is increasing from $150 to $300. Other fee increases include residential principle structure from $150 to $300 and excavation licensing increasing from $150 to $200.
Commissioner John Ford said the planning and development fee schedule has a lot of depth to it.
“We need to work on it separately in each section,” he said. “Let’s bring back each one of these so we can talk about it specifically.”
Each commissioner plans to meet with Webb individually to discuss the matter. No action was taken during the meeting.
In other business, commissioners approved the annual contract between KDOT and Riley County for the county to treat state roads and the right of ways for the treatment of noxious weeds. KDOT reimburses the county for work done on department property.