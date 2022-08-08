Riley County clerk Rich Vargo wants property owners to know that they’ll soon get a notice in the mail, but it’s not a bill.
Vargo spoke at Monday’s Riley County Commission meeting about property owners eventually receiving a “revenue neutral rate” mailer, which will inform them that local government entities intend to raise more money in property taxes than they did last year.
The state government passed a law requiring counties to send mailers for all taxing entities intending to exceed the rate that would keep revenue flat. The notice is not a tax bill, so recipients don’t need to do anything.
Vargo previously said the cost to the county of the mailing is $30,000, which is to be reimbursed by the state. But he said the county has money if the state doesn’t cover the cost.
The county commission will have a public hearing on its 2023 budget at 9:55 a.m. Sept. 19.
Riley County appraiser Anna Burson said mailings from the county for annual residential review will go out later this week or next week. The review, which is required by state law, is to update the county’s real estate records as a part of maintenance for reappraisal.
Residents who receive the mailer are asked to fill out the questions and drop them into the mail or complete them online. Burson said if residents see someone taking pictures of their property from a county vehicle, it is a part of the process. Burson said property has to be reviewed every six years, and this year properties that were reviewed in 2016 will be reviewed again this year. The deadline to return the questionnaire is Oct. 1.
In other business, commissioners:
Received a bid for steel materials for a bridge project at the north end of Tabor Valley Road. Oden Enterprises of Wahoo, Nebraska, submitted a bid for $166,186 with material to arrive before or around mid-September.
Unanimously approved an out-of-state travel request for Deputy Chief John Martens, Battalion Chief Eric Peck, and firefighter Jane Dunstan to the National Fire Council Conference on recruitment and retention in September in Mesa, Ariz. The estimated costs are $2,670 for all three to attend.
Listened to Katherine Hensler, Riley County Historical Museum director, who told them that the Goodnow House is having a moisture issue. The house is the former home of Isaac Goodnow, a founder of Manhattan. She reported water coming through a roof seam. The Kansas Historical Society has been notified and provided a temporary fix until contractors can come on-site to resolve the situation on Wednesday. Hensler is also looking at landscaping companies for maintenance at the Wolf House Photography studio.
Unanimously approved Hensler seeking a new curator of design. She said Allana Saenger left the position to be a full-time mom. The design curator is in charge of outreach, education and exhibit development.