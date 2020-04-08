Although the Riley County Commission will continue to meet in-person, the commission plans to use teleconferencing methods to meet virtually in the event a commissioner became sick with the coronavirus or the commission is unable to continue to meet in-person during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commissioner John Ford indicated Monday at the Riley County Commission meeting that he would like to establish protocols for audio or digital meetings for its Monday and Thursday morning meetings because of community spread of COVID-19.
Ford said if a commissioner became sick with COVID-19, all the other commissioners would have to enter into a 14-day quarantine.
If the county moves to meet via teleconferencing methods, Ford told The Mercury on Tuesday that he expects members of the public and media will be able to dial in to participate in the meeting.
County clerk Rich Vargo said that this way of meeting meets Kansas Open Meeting Act standards.
Many county and health officials already participate in the meeting through teleconferencing. These people speak to the commission through a Zoom teleconference call during the Riley County Commission meetings. Chairman Marvin Rodriguez participated in the meeting via teleconferencing for a couple meetings while he was previously ill.
Ford said the commission also plans to continue to talk about broadcasting meetings online in the future, but tackling the coronavirus is the priority right now.
Rodriguez said he didn’t have anything to add to Ford’s comments, and commissioner Ron Wells said he plans to talk about it more during Thursday’s meeting.