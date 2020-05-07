Although it initially appeared the Riley County Commission was going to vote 2-1 Thursday to buy the First Christian Church property in Manhattan, commissioner Ron Wells withdrew his motion.
Wells clarified to The Mercury that he did so because he said he thinks a purchase like this needs to be unanimously approved by the commission. Commissioner John Ford said he did not support the purchase right now because of uncertainties and financial concerns stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.
The county planned to buy the property for $851,685.25, using capital improvement program funds, according to a county memo.
Wells and chair Marvin Rodriguez clarified before the motion withdrawal that the county wanted to buy the property for future expansion of county offices. The commissioners said they did not want to demolish the building into a parking lot as had previously been discussed. Wells and Rodriguez also said the church approached the county on this topic, not the other way around.
The land and building are worth approximately $1.4 million, according to Riley County appraisal records. The church building, at 115 Courthouse Plaza, was built in 1909.
This motion withdrawal came right after former Manhattan city commissioner John Matta questioned the transparency of the process.
Matta, who attended the Thursday meeting in-person, is running for the District 3 seat, currently held by Wells.
Rodriguez and Wells indicated that the commission had previously agreed to buy the property, but Matta questioned how they could do that since this is the first time the commission publicly voted on the matter.
County counselor Clancy Holeman clarified the commission had previously discussed this topic during an executive session and gave consensus after the session to continue to move forward.
Commissioners decided to discuss the matter another time, but they didn’t make clear when it would happen.