Riley County police issued 19 DUIs over the weekend as Fake Patty’s Day returned to a fuller capacity.
“We had a large number of DUIs. There’s no way of necessarily telling who was participating in what events before they received their DUI,” said Riley County Police Department spokesman Aaron Wintermote.
That was the same number recorded in 2019, which was the last full celebration of the holiday. In 2020, RCPD didn’t track the data because of the pandemic, which led to many events including Fake Patty’s Day being canceled. In 2021, RCPD recorded 10 DUIs.
RCPD issued 13 DUIs in 2018 and nine in 2017. In 2016, officers issued 23 DUIs. This data was recorded from Friday at 7 p.m. to Sunday at 6 a.m. each year of the event.
RCPD Capt. Greg Steere said Monday at the Riley County Commission meeting that officers struggled a little bit, but they didn’t deal with anything that wasn’t manageable.
Steere reported RCPD had a higher number of calls related to Fake Patty’s Day, reporting medical calls and fights with several injuries, including someone being transported with life-threatening injuries because of a fight.
Police responded to an underage drinking call for a party at 10:50 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Bertrand St. Officers found Jacob Simmons-Dugan, 22, of Larned unconscious and suffering from head trauma. Responders took him to Ascension Via Christi Hospital, where he was in critical condition before they transported him to a Wichita hospital for further treatment. Police are still investigating the incident.
Wintermote said police spent most of the afternoon Saturday at a Fake Patty’s Day party spanning almost the entire 900 block of Ratone Street. Police reported several fights throughout the day.
“All in all, we were able to get through the weekend and do the best that we could with that kind of stuff,” Steere said. “We are still getting reports coming from things related to the weekend.”
For last year and this year, Steere said the bulk of the activities in the residential area was in one spot. “We had one congregated area with a lot of folks,” Steere said.
Wintermote said more details on Fake Patty’s Day citations would likely be released Tuesday morning.