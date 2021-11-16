Position vacancies at the Riley County Police Department mean that there is personnel money left over to pay for other things.
On Monday at the Riley County police board meeting, the board discussed how leftover personnel funds should be spent. RCPD Capt. Josh Kyle said 85%-87% of the department’s budget involved personnel.
The department estimates that $500,000 will be leftover at the end of the year.
RCPD has a list of priorities that the money could be used for. RCPD would use it for its health ($100,000) and workers compensation ($121,900) funds, software purchases for the finance department ($22,500), a three-year contract for electronic citations ($85,000), as well as two truck purchases ($50,000 for maintenance truck and $70,000 for dually pickup truck). Officials said the department could receive federal coronavirus relief funding to pay for the electronic citations contract.
Kyle said if money is not used, it will be placed into a carryover fund.
“What is carry over? It reduces the tax obligation for the taxpayer the following year ... not 2022, but 2023,” said Kyle.
RCPD anticipates having $80,000 to $120,000 in carryover funds in 2022.
RCPD currently has 18 vacant positions with 12 corrections positions, four officer positions, a communication and a civilian position open.
“It is more prudent to use those unused personnel funds on legitimate purchases, keep our carryover at minimum about $100,000,” said RCPD Director Dennis Butler. “That way, future budget discussions are more predictable, and the tax liability is less extreme.”
The board didn’t vote on the usage of leftover funds.