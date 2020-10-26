The Riley County Police Department on Saturday collected 129.5 pounds of expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.
RCPD, in coordination with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, held a drug take-back event at Walmart and the Westloop Dillons as a part of a nationwide effort. The event lasted four hours.
Police said proper disposal of medications at take-back events helps to prevent pill abuse and theft by providing a place to safely dispose of prescription drugs.
The program has collected more than 95 tons of unwanted medications in Kansas since it began 10 years ago.
There are other locations in Riley County that can accept old medications year-round, including Lafene Health Center Pharmacy, Riley County Household Hazardous Waste, Riley County Health Department and other pharmacies.