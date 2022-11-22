OGDEN — Riley County police board chairwoman Linda Morse said Monday the contract for the next RCPD director should be finalized next month.
The Riley County Law Enforcement Agency board met in executive session Monday to discuss the contract for Brian Peete, whom the board hired Oct. 31. The board didn’t take any action after the private session.
Morse said the details regarding the contract should be ready at the next meeting on Dec. 19.
“We’re not having any difficulties,” Morse said. “We’re just having trouble getting everyone together since it’s seven people.”
Peete is currently the police chief in Montpelier, Vermont. Morse said the board is still working on when Peete will officially assume the role.
Interim director Kurt Moldrup’s contract runs until Dec. 31. Moldrup, the assistant RCPD director, has served as interim director since former director Dennis Butler retired on Jan. 31.
Ogden residents want more police
Ogden residents said Monday they want more police patrol in the area.
Several residents spoke out during public comment of the board meeting, which took place in Ogden as a part of an initiative to hold some meetings outside of Manhattan. They said they want more police officers present and patrolling for a longer amount of time.
Mary Jane Taylor, a resident of Ogden, said she wanted to know when there would be a meeting held to talk about crimes going on, specifically burglaries, and concerns residents have not related to Manhattan.
“We need night patrol,” said resident Thomas Meyer.
Police board chairwoman Linda Morse told residents to put in an official request for a special meeting.
In other business:
RCPD Capt. Erin Freidline said the department applied for a Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) grant through the Kansas Attorney’s General office. This is RCPD’S 4th year applying for the grant.
Melissa Mosher, victim advocate coordinator, said RCPD has served 205 victims this year. Mosher said her main role is to reach out and provide emotional support for victims, share information that they probably wouldn’t have known, and what to expect in the criminal justice system.
Capt. Josh Kyle said the end-of-year expenditures are not yet finished, and he will give a report on it at the next law board meeting due to still having to go through some more information.