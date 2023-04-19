The Riley County police board wants RCPD to make adjustments after administrators presented two 2024 budget proposals with increases of 9.62% and 10% from 2023.
RCPD officials presented the proposals Monday to the Riley County police board, formally known as the Riley County Law Enforcement Agency Board.
The 2023 RCPD budget is about $25.05 million. One proposed budget is about $27.56 million for a $2.5 million increase, and the other is about $27.46 million for a $2.4 million increase.
Both proposals include an 8% cost-of-living adjustment to employee salaries ($1.45 million), the second phase of implementing recommendations from a salary survey ($898,460) and base adjustments ($58,746). Base adjustments include changes for things like employee turnover, benefit changes, merit-based steps and longevity pay.
The $27.56 million proposal also includes a general counsel position for $95,288. Officials said having a general counsel position would provide specialized legal knowledge.
The proposed 2024 budgets also would include a $256,633 carryover from the 2023 budget.
A point of contention for the board was the 8% COLA jump with members saying they wanted to see a lower raise.
Board member Kaleb James made the initial comments, saying the COLA increase along with the salary survey wasn’t “going to fly with me.” “When we add that salary survey and the COLA, that’s $2.3 million by itself,” he said. “That’s in one year.”
RCPD said it has used the end-of-year Consumer Price Index for the Midwest to determine COLA for the past 15 years. The 2022 mark was 8%.
RCPD administration captain Brad Jager said about a third of employees don’t have merit increases and have reached the proper salary based on the survey. “(They’ll) get no relief from our current inflation,” he said.
James said he would prefer a smaller COLA increase while fully implementing the next step of the salary survey because of the promise made by the previous board to do so. Other members said they also wanted to continue the salary survey increase.
The Arnold Group, which produced the salary survey for RPCD, had suggested $3.6 million in salary adjustments over three years in an effort to boost retention and recruitment of employees.
The police board implemented about $1.8 million in increases called for in the salary survey for 2023.
Board member and county commissioner John Ford suggested examining a range of 3% to 6% for a COLA increase.
RCPD will provide alternate budget proposals at the May police board meeting. RCPD officials said the department must publish the proposed 2024 budget in The Manhattan Mercury no later than June 10.
After the police board approves the budget, the city government is responsible for 80% of the funding and Riley County would pay 20%.