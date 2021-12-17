The Riley County police board on Thursday discussed candidates for interim police director, as well as how it plans to fill the position permanently, at a special meeting.
Current RCPD director Dennis Butler will retire in February.
The board, formally known as the Riley County Law Enforcement Agency Board, met in private in executive session, so the nature of those discussions were not public. After the meeting, members told The Mercury they discussed interim candidates but didn’t reveal who they were.
Board member John Ford said the board mainly talked about an interim director, a position it hopes to fill sometime in January, but members still need “a bit to follow up.”
Board chairman Linda Morse said the board recognizes the clock is ticking. “We can’t leave the position empty or anything, so we’re working on what to do about that,” she said.
Morse said she has been frustrated that members’ schedules have delayed the efforts for finding a new director.
“My goal has been to assure that all law board members are engaged and participating, and I have not been able to get that,” Morse said. “We’ve had sickness; we’ve had out-of-state travel.”
Ford said the interim director could be in place from three to six months, but maybe longer. “If it takes longer to find the right (permanent director), I would rather take longer to find the right person than to hurry it up and maybe not get what we want,” Ford said.
Additionally, Ford said the board is still drafting the job description and criteria for hiring a full-time director. “We want to make sure that all that is set up and established and pretty well defined,” he said.
The board hasn’t decided whether the permanent position will be an internal or external candidate search, but Ford guesses it would be external. He also said board members are still hashing out if they want to do the hiring process themselves, develop a panel or hire a consultant to help.