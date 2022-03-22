The Riley County police board heard Monday about a proposed new pay scale for Riley County Police Department employees that officials hope makes it easier to hire and retain staff members.
Phil Hayes, vice president of The Arnold Group, a Kansas human resources firm, explained to the Riley County Law Enforcement Agency at its meeting the process the firm used to create a new salary range for various RCPD departments.
Hayes said RCPD’s position as a “market leader” would be in jeopardy if no action is taken. “Recruiting and retention is likely to take a hit,” he said.
Capt. Josh Kyle said the department wanted to update what he called outdated job descriptions as well as evaluate the pay, especially because of staff shortages that worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We want to be in a position where we can attract high quality personnel the community is accustomed to and deserves, and we also want to ensure that RCPD employees and their families maintain a high standard of living,” Kyle said.
Interim director Kurt Moldrup said implementing a new pay scale is something they would hope to do gradually over the course of several years. More details about how this would be put in place and the costs will be discussed further at next month’s police board meeting during the department’s budget presentation.
Hayes said the method he used aims to set objectively a salary range that would be legally defensible in the instance of a pay discrimination lawsuit. It uses nine factors to assign each job a certain number of points that translates to the pay scale. Those factors are knowledge, supervisory control, guidelines, complexity, scope and effect, personal contacts, purpose of contacts, physical demands and work environment.
Hayes said entities are competing for a smaller number of applicants and must find ways to attract people.
Chris Robinson, RCPD human resources manager, said the department has been receiving fewer applications for each open position, particularly during the pandemic. There are 17 openings for corrections officers alone. She said 30 employees will be eligible for retirement in the next five years, so finding ways to appeal to applicants will be important.
“Adopting the salary survey is really going to be critical to not just filing our current vacancies, but it’s also going to be critical in relation to attracting good quality employees to fill the upcoming vacancies,” Robinson said.
During a presentation about American Rescue Plan Act funds, Capt. Brad Jager proposed applying for the federal money to award new hires a $2,500 bonus after 30 days of employment and another after they finish their probationary period, usually 18 to 24 months. The board approved exploring that option.
“We need to make it attractive to come to RCPD,” Moldrup said. “Once they get here, we’ve got to make it affordable for them to stay.”