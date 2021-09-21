The Riley County police board on Monday approved the purchase of new patrol vehicles.
The board unanimously voted to allow Riley County Police Department officials to buy six 2022 Dodge Durango Pursuit SUVs.
RCPD Capt. Josh Kyle told the board the SUVs would replace two 2018 Dodge Charger sedans and three 2017 Ford Explorer SUVs that have reached replacement age. The police department also seeks to replace a 2016 Ford Transit Van that is used to transport inmates to and from the Riley County Jail.
The total cost of the new vehicles is $277,289. Each Dodge Durango Pursuit vehicle costs $35,000, and the new Ford Transit Van would cost about $44,000. Kyle also factored in $20,000 for updated police equipment to fit in the new vehicles. The vehicles and equipment will be paid for through an RCPD account specifically for transportation needs. Kyle said once the order for the new vehicles is placed, it’s “never clear” how long it might take for the police department to take delivery of those new cars.
COVID reimbursement
In other business, the board heard a proposal from Kyle on potential ways the police department could use funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The law board and RCPD do not receive direct funding from ARPA, but the federal money received by the Manhattan and Riley County governments may be transferred to other units of state or local government.
Kyle said he believes four items “have some kind of nexus to COVID.” Those are a 2% pay adjustment for RCPD employees, equaling $137,000; paying back unreimbursed COVID-19 leave for $54,734; the implementation of an e-Citations digital ticket-writing program for $150,000; and a new Hazardous Evidence Response Team truck for $325,000.
All four items total $666,734. The Manhattan city government received $13.9 million in ARPA funds for 2021 and 2022, while Riley County received $14.3 million. Expenditures of ARPA funds are authorized until the end of 2024. ARPA funds can be used to pay employees, pay for infrastructure, continue government services, and provide a cushion for any negative economic impacts because of the coronavirus.
The board agreed to endorse these items as eligible for ARPA funds and voted unanimously to ask the city and county commissions to allow RCPD to apply for a share of the money. The board includes some members from both commissioners