The Riley County police board on Thursday approved publishing a 2022 budget of $23.07 million.
This is an increase of 3.9% or $876,634 over the 2021 budget of $22.19 million.
The law board voted for publication during a special budget meeting Thursday.
RCPD director Dennis Butler said his staff adjusted the 2022 budget on the grounds that Riley County Commission recently awarded a mid-year 2% salary adjustment for all county employees.
“Last year our budget process was occurring right after we went into the depth of the pandemic lockdown,” Butler said. “The city and county were concerned over revenue, and they asked us to keep our budget flat, with no employee raises.”
Butler said he wants to remain consistent with city and county decisions regarding budgeting, and he said he did not anticipate the mid-year adjustment.
Employees with Riley County will see a 2% increase in pay over the course of the rest of the year.
RCPD wants to follow this adjustment in its 2022 budget. Personnel costs for RCPD would go up from $18.83 million in 2021 to $19.64 million in 2022. This is an increase of $805,634.62 or 4.277%.
The published budget includes the creation of a standalone payroll technician position ($61,511), the addition of a cook in the Riley County Jail ($37,469), and the addition of a court security screener ($44,804).
Butler said RCPD has recently experienced a “little higher rate of turnover,” and he said the hiring pool is “a little thinner” than what he is used to seeing.
He said the need for another jail cook is high, as one of the cooks retired recently and the other is nearing retirement. To fill the need to provide inmates with three meals a day, Butler said corrections officers are helping in the kitchen.
“That’s not an appropriate function for them,” Butler said. “I feel strongly that we need a third cook.”
Butler said RCPD added court security screeners in 2017 at the request of county officials and district court judges. RCPD is responsible for providing security for the Riley County Courthouse and the Manhattan city government’s municipal court.
He said with jury selections taking place in the Wareham building, he cannot provide adequate security with his existing staff.
“Logistically it’s just impossible right now,” Butler said. “We need a court screener to assist in that function.”
Publication of the budget must occur for a period of 10 days before final votes on the budget are taken. Butler said the law board will discuss the budget for final approval at the next meeting. The date for that meeting is not yet determined.
When a budget is published, the board can make changes to reduce the budget, but not increase the amount.
Once the budget is set by the board, the city and county governments are required to fund it. The city pays 80% of the budget and the county pays 20%.