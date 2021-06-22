The Riley County police board on Monday approved a $23.07 million budget for the Riley County Police Department.
The board held a special meeting to review and approve the 2022 RCPD budget. The budget represents a 3.9% increase, or $876,634, over the 2021 budget of $22.19 million.
The board passed the budget 5-2, with county commissioners John Ford and Kathryn Focke opposing. Both Focke and Ford said Monday they wanted to whittle down the budget amount. They previously approved publishing the budget at the last police board meeting June 3.
However, they wanted to whittle down the budget amount. Police board members had the authority to lower the proposal but not raise it once the budget was published as a legal advertisement in The Mercury. The publication in the newspaper is required by law prior to budget adoption.
Board members discussed various ways to potentially lower the budget, but the majority ultimately voted to approve the published version.
Ford said he was “okay with increases” in base funding and a cost-of-living adjustment, but even with lowering the level of insurance funding, Ford said the budget was “still more than I’m comfortable with.”
Focke asked RCPD Director Dennis Butler and Capt. Josh Kyle if they had “cut down as far as you can” to keep the agency’s budget as low as possible, as she wanted to make sure “there isn’t an excessive amount of carryover” into the next fiscal year. Kyle said the agency made a commitment a year ago to “come before the law board and indicate how much money” they have unused at the end of a fiscal year.
“Eighty-five percent of our budget is personnel,” Kyle said. “The other 15% of the budget, which is used for equipment purchases and the like, is underfunded by several hundreds of thousands of dollars.”
The approved budget includes $80,000 in carryover funds from the previous year.
Kyle said with the passage of the 2022 budget, the percentage of what’s used for personnel increases to about 87%. Butler said liability insurance for law enforcement agencies is spiking, but the agency’s health insurance rates are remaining “relatively flat” for the third year in a row.
“The cost of liability insurance is something we really can’t control very much, but health insurance has stayed flat largely because of our proactive steps we take in employee wellness,” Butler said.
The Mercury reported on June 4 that Butler said his staff adjusted the 2022 budget on the grounds that Riley County commissioners recently awarded a mid-year 2% salary adjustment for all county employees. RCPD wanted to follow this adjustment for its own employees.
Butler said last year’s budgeting process was occurring “right after we went into the depth of the pandemic lockdown,” so city and county entities asked RCPD administrators to keep their budget flat. Butler said he did not anticipate the mid-year adjustment.
Employees with Riley County will see a 2% increase in pay over the course of the rest of the year. This salary boost begins July 1, and RCPD has $137,000 to use specifically for this pay adjustment.
The approved budget includes the creation of a standalone payroll technician position ($61,511), the addition of a cook in the Riley County Jail ($37,469), and the addition of a court security screener ($44,804).
Butler told The Mercury that RCPD has recently experienced “a little higher rate of turnover.” On June 4 and again during the law board meeting Monday, he said the hiring pool is thinner than what he is used to seeing. Board chair and city commissioner Linda Morse said that should be expected following the effects of the pandemic.
Once the budget is set by the board, the city and county governments are required to fund it. The city pays 80% of the budget and the county pays 20%. Butler said in 2020, the RCPD budget represented 20% of the city of Manhattan’s annual budget. For fiscal year 2021, it represented 7.2% of the Riley County overall budget.