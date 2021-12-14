Riley County police have arrested a Fort Riley soldier after he allegedly shot a K-State football player and injured another person early Sunday at an Aggieville bar.
Officers arrested Joshua Leslie Cummings, 20, of Fort Riley on Tuesday afternoon. Cummings is charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted murder in the second degree and aggravated battery, according to a complaint filed in Riley County District Court.
He was held in the Riley County Jail with no bond, awaiting his first court appearance.
Officers said they took Cummings into custody without incident at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday with assistance from Fort Riley officials. Fort Riley spokesman Kirk Hutchinson said Cummings, a private second class in the U.S. Army, has been at the base since April, and he first enlisted in August 2020 from Brooklyn, New York.
Multiple sources told The Mercury on Monday that someone shot Reed Godinet, 24, a defensive end on the K-State football team, early Sunday morning inside Tate’s, 1109 Moro St.
The sources also said Godinet and Cummings were engaged in a fight with each other on the dance floor immediately prior to the shooting.
Court documents said the attempted first degree murder charge is for shooting Godinet and the attempted murder in the second degree and aggravated battery charges are for using a firearm on Hector Manuel Martinez, 24.
Emergency officials flew Godinet to Stormont Vail in Topeka for treatment after initially taking him to Ascension Via Christi Hospital. As of Monday afternoon, Stormont Vail told The Mercury he wasn’t in the hospital. His condition on Wednesday wasn’t available.
Police responded to a report of gunshots shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday at Tate’s. Officers found Godinet suffering from a gunshot wound and Martinez suffering from a concussion. It was not clear what connection Martinez had to anyone else.
RCPD spokesman Aaron Wintermote said responders also took Martinez to Ascension Via Christi Hospital.
Kansas State University on Sunday confirmed a student was shot, although the university didn’t identify Godinet by name. The athletics department hasn’t provided comment on the situation.
State law allows people to carry open and concealed guns in public, but it also allows individual businesses to ban guns with proper signage. Tate’s, an 18-and-up bar, doesn’t have signage.
Aggieville Business Association Executive Director Dennis Cook said the district doesn’t have a policy, so businesses ultimately make the decision. He said some places have taken on a no-gun policy and check for patrons for them.
Wintermote said RCPD continues to investigate the incident, and he didn’t have any additional information to reveal. “We’re still trying to figure out exactly what happened,” he said.
Police ask anyone with information, pictures or videos to contact Detective Janelle Compagnone at 785-537-2112 ext. 2301 or jcompagnone@rileycountypolice.org.
RCPD Director Dennis Butler told city commissioners Tuesday that citizens cooperated and provided “needed information” after its initial request.