Riley County police have arrested a Fort Riley man after he allegedly shot a K-State football player and injured another person early Sunday at an Aggieville bar.
Officers said they arrested Joshua Cummings, 20, of Fort Riley without incident Tuesday afternoon. He is being held in the Riley County Jail with no bond and is awaiting his first court appearance.
Cummings is charged with attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery. Officers said they took him into custody at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday with assistance from Fort Riley officials.
Multiple sources told The Mercury on Monday that someone shot Reed Godinet, 24, a defensive end on the K-State football team, early Sunday morning inside Tate’s, 1109 Moro St.
Emergency officials flew Godinet to Stormont Vail in Topeka for treatment after initially taking him to Ascension Via Christi Hospital. As of Monday afternoon, Stormont Vail told The Mercury he wasn’t in the hospital.
Police responded to a report of gunshots shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday at Tate’s. Officers found Godinet suffering from a gunshot wound and another 24-year-old man suffering from a concussion.
During the Manhattan City Commission meeting Tuesday, RCPD director Dennis Butler told commissioners that officers from the Aggieville substation responded “immediately” to the sound of the gunshots.
RCPD spokesman Aaron Wintermote said responders also took the man suffering from a concussion to Ascension Via Christi Hospital.
Kansas State University on Sunday confirmed a student was shot, although the university didn’t identify Godinet by name.
RCPD said it continues to investigate this incident. Police ask anyone with information, pictures or videos to contact Detective Janelle Compagnone at 785-537-2112 ext. 2301 or jcompagnone@rileycountypolice.org.
Butler told city commissioners Tuesday that RCPD did have citizens cooperate and provide “needed information” after its initial request.