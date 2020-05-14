Riley County government plans to reopen its offices Monday, depending on Gov. Laura Kelly’s decision on moving the state into phase two of reopening Kansas.
“I think at this point, we’re ready to go as far as opening our doors on Monday,” said Julie Gibbs, director of the Riley County Health Department and local health officer.
Kelly was expected to make an announcement Thursday afternoon on whether Kansas will move on to phase two, which could start as soon as Monday, or stay in phase one.
Gibbs said masks will be provided to the county offices, and employees in the lobby area will direct the public to the right places while maintaining social distancing.
Human resource manager Cindy Volanti said she thinks county offices are ready to open, and county commission chairman Marvin Rodriguez agreed.
“We need to start it,” Rodriguez said.
In the treasurer’s office, only 12 customers will be allowed at one time, according to treasurer Shilo Heger.
If the office is at capacity, people will be asked to wait in their car, and the office will call them when they are allowed to come in.
Driver’s license services will not be offered yet as the office is still limiting the types of transactions.
VIN inspections are available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday through the end of May.