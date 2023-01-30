Riley County commissioners gave initial approval of a plan Monday to move three voting precincts to new county commission districts.
Riley County Clerk Rich Vargo will bring a draft of the plan for the commission’s final approval to a future meeting.
Under the plan, the county would move Ward 8 Precinct 1, an area in north Manhattan north of Marlatt Avenue and east of Tuttle Creek Boulevard, from District 2 to District 1. The two other areas the county would move are Ward 4 Precincts 2 and 3, which are neighboring precincts in south Manhattan between Fort Riley Boulevard and Anderson Avenue. Both would move from District 3 to District 1.
Commissioner John Ford holds the seat in District 1, Commissioner Greg McKinley in District 2 and Commissioner Kathryn Focke in District 3.
The goal is to make the three districts more evenly distributed by population. District 1 currently has the smallest share of the population with 21,683 people. District 2 has 24,981 people, and District 3 has the largest share with 25,295 people. The proposal would move 862 people from District 2 to 1 and 1,539 people from District 3 to 1. The new totals would be 24,084 in District 1; 24,119 in District 2; and 23,756 in District 3. The county’s population divided evenly would be 23,986 per district.