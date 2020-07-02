The Riley County Commission will limit public comment time to three minutes per person, and photographers must take photos from their seats during meetings to maintain physical distancing, according to proposed rules announced Thursday.
Officials developed these rules after commissioner Ron Wells expressed concerns with people walking around too much taking photos during Monday’s commission meeting. Two local freelance photographers had been present and took photos all around the room, including from behind the commissioners’ desks. No Mercury photographers were in attendance.
“I think we need to talk about that,” Wells said during Monday’s meeting. “It’s very distractive to me anyway, have a picture taker just jumping all around back behind me and stuff.”
Wells said he thought photographers could take photos from their seats. County clerk Rich Vargo said Monday, “I don’t think they should just get to roam around.”
The commission looks to vote on the new rules Monday. County counselor Clancy Holeman reviewed them with the commission Thursday.
The rule promotes orderly conduct, Holeman said. If people violate the rules, they can be removed from the meeting. The chairman, Marvin Rodriguez, has control of the conduct of the meeting.
Rodriguez was absent from meeting Thursday, so vice-chairman John Ford took his place.
Luke Townsend, one of the photographers, asked for the packet of rules earlier in the meeting, but Holeman said he didn’t have a paper copy at the time.
Townsend asked for a copy again later in the meeting, which resulted in further conversation between Townsend and Holeman. Ford asked them to talk about this later.
“I’m not going to play crazy games, you understand?” Townsend said to Holeman.
“You sound like a hero to me,” Holeman said to Townsend.
“No, you’re trying to spite the media, and that is not going to be allowed,” Townsend said to Holeman.
Ford issued a final warning to Townsend.
Holeman later apologized to the commission for comments he made.
Holeman said he has “got to be smarter than that,” adding that his comment was based on frustration.
Holeman told The Mercury after the meeting that he apologized to Townsend. The Mercury also spoke to Townsend, who said he was able to get a copy of the rules from Holeman after the meeting.
Townsend said this is not the first time he has had issues with taking photos. He alleged Vargo “yelled” at him when he was taking photos of Fanny Fang, who is running for the county commission’s District 2 seat, when she filed her election paperwork at the county offices earlier this year.
In addition, two Riley County Police Department officers attended the meeting. Holeman said the officers were there to help keep order, if needed, during the discussion of a mask resolution. People gave public comment on the issue Thursday.
The commission scheduled further discussion for 4 p.m. Thursday. Holeman said the county also planned to have officers at the afternoon discussion.
Officers did not have to step in during the meeting. Holeman said topics like the masks stir a lot of passion among the public, so the county uses officers if help is needed.
“We feel it’s a good safety measure,” Holeman said after the meeting.
During the meeting, the county approved creating temporary contact tracing positions to help during the coronavirus pandemic.