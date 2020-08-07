Riley County commissioners will consider concerns from bar and restaurant owners about restrictions as they work with health officials on the next county health order.
Although the Riley County Commission did not take any action Thursday on reversing the current local health order that prohibits dancing and congregating at bar tops, commissioners said they want to meet with health officials to try to make arrangements that help stop the spread of the virus but also appease business owners.
“It’s very, very important to try to figure out a way to balance those two entities,” said commissioner John Ford.
Aggieville Business Association director Dennis Cook asked the commission last week to rescind the order because he said he felt it targets the district unfairly. The restrictions on bars and restaurants applies to all of those in the county.
Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs told The Mercury on Thursday after the meeting that officials Monday will discuss the next health order, taking concerns into consideration while maintaining public health standards to control the virus.
“Maybe not rescind (local health order No. 16) just yet, but develop a (local health order No.) 17 that’s efficient and effective for not just the short-term, but for longer term maybe, trying to navigate through the rest of this pandemic,” Ford said.
Aggieville Business Association president Ryan Bramhall, who also owns Tubby’s and Fat’s, spoke to the commission Thursday about his concerns.
“This weekend alone, I had cops coming in, regulating on what I can and can’t do,” he said. “And I never thought I’d see this in America. This is crazy, telling us we can’t dance.”
Bramhall said the local health order is only targeting the bars and restaurants.
“We know this virus is dangerous, but we still have to make a living,” Bramhall said.
“I really hope you guys help keep us local businesses alive,” Bramhall said to the commission in his closing remarks.
Chairman Marvin Rodriguez said he understood the frustrations felt by business owners.
“I don’t think the cure for the pandemic should be worse than the pandemic,” he said.
Gibbs said the reason why the current ordinance prohibits crowding at bars and dancing is to stop the spread of the virus. Several cases have been tied back to the Aggieville district, officials have previously reported. Gibbs said Thursday about 27% of the total cases are tied back to bar and restaurant employees as well as Aggieville restaurants and bars.
“I want to be somewhat preventative, but also learn from the data,” Gibbs said after the meeting.
Bars are considered high-risk areas by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Gibbs said.
Gibbs said after the meeting she understands the concerns from bar and restaurant owners.
“I understand the frustrations and we have definitely heard the frustrations, and I do understand that,” she said. “Overall, I have to look at the public health of our community and the safety of our community.”
Commissioner Ron Wells said he wanted to revisit the current order.
“Right now, I think let’s revisit order No. 16, and we need to sit down and do some serious consideration on the ramifications for everybody,” Wells said.
Local attorney Jeremy Platt, who represents some of the affected businesses, said he attended the meeting to express his thoughts as a concerned resident.
“I understand that the health director’s job is not to look at this from a business perspective,” Platt said. “But, your job as, you know, the county health board is to at least take into consideration the effects that these orders are having on the businesses here in town.”
Platt also spoke at the meeting last week with Cook.