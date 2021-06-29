Riley County Commission John Ford said Monday that the county will put a sales tax proposal on the November ballot to pay for road and bridge improvements.
is planning to ask voters in November whether they want a roads and bridges sales tax measure to replace the combined county-city sales tax measure that expires in 2022.
“That’ll be up on the horizon and should be on the November ballot,” Ford said at a monthly intergovernmental luncheon. “It would be something that we really, really need to be able to do moving forward.”
Formally, the commission would have to approve placing it on the ballot, which it hasn’t done yet.
It is unclear what the tax rate would be, but Ford said after the meeting the county is eyeing something in the range of 0.2% to 0.3%, but it could go up to 0.5%.
The county is waiting for the county public works department to give its presentation on the increase, Ford told The Mercury on Monday afternoon. The measure could last for five years, starting in 2023.
The county has until Sept. 1 to place the question on the ballot, Ford said.
The sales tax in Manhattan is currently 8.95%, including 0.5% dedicated to a tax shared by the city and Riley County governments. That is set to expire in 2022.
Manhattan voters in November approved a 0.5% citywide sales tax measure to replace the existing one. The city government will keep all of the revenue for public infrastructure, debt reduction and economic development.
In April, the county commission began discussing what to do in response.
Any additional tax that the county levy would result in an sales tax rate increase in Manhattan.
Also during the meeting, Riley County counselor Clancy Holeman urged community leaders to talk to Kansas legislators about the “dark store theory” because it continues to negatively impact local government. He said that approach to property valuations is unconstitutional.
“We’ve got to stop this, and the best way to do that is by legislative change,” Holeman said Monday.
Holeman gave an update on the debate over the dark store theory, which argues that big box stores should be valued as vacant, meaning they’re valued based on their hypothetical future lease value. In March, the Kansas Board of Tax Appeals ruled in favor of the local Home Depot on a 2018 appraisal of the store.
“I would just encourage you all to use the tools you have, which are your relationships with legislators, your relationships with other members of local government,” Holeman said during Monday’s meeting. “We’ve got to get as many people involved in this as possible.”
Additionally, George Kandt, business retention and expansion manager of economic development at the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce, gave a presentation on the Greater Manhattan Business Conditions Report. Chamber staffers collected data from 54 companies. Kandt said the report’s findings included 86% of businesses surveyed launched new products over the past five years. Over half (56%) of the businesses surveyed said they plan to expand their companies, the report found.