Riley County commissioners on Thursday unanimously approved a food system master plan that calls for more community gardens, a county-owned composting facility and year-round farmer’s markets.
The Riley County Food and Farm Council, created in 2018, put the master plan together for both the Riley County and Manhattan governments to address the food system in the area. The plan sets out how the community wants its food system to be and how it can accomplish growth or change in the next 10 years.
The Food and Farm Council began working with New Venture Advisors almost a year ago, starting with research and goal setting. They then conducted community engagement and surveys to identify key findings, draft action steps and create the plan.
The plan has three goals.
1. Reduce hunger and food insecurity in the community and ensure access to healthier food.
Actions include assessing the ATA bus system and implementing route changes to include grocery store stops, identifying city and county-owned vacant lots that could be leased to community partners for garden space or community-owned gardens, and encouraging food pantries to eliminate restrictive policies that may turn away residents.
2. “Invest” in the production, sales, and consumption of locally-grown food.
In Goal 2, the action steps include investing in infrastructure to support year-round farmers’ markets, conducting a feasibility study to determine community interest in a commercial kitchen that would serve as a small business space for food system entrepreneurs, and tailoring economic development programs to support small food and farm businesses and support a sustainable “buy local” food campaign.
3. Reduce food waste and related solid wastes.
In Goal 3, action steps include assessing the feasibility of a city or county-sponsored composting facility, prioritizing community partner funding to support food recovery programs to ensure food first goes to feed hungry people, and analyzing expanding the Riley County solid waste ordinance to include food waste composting for residential, commercial, and industrial customers. Partner with KSU Research and Extension to provide public outreach, funding and training to support backyard composting programs.
Commissioner Kathryn Focke said the group has worked diligently in the community and with all the partners. “I really think it’s a worthwhile plan to move forward,” Focke said.
Meeting conduct
Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution for formally adopting conduct rules during county meetings and public recording.
The resolution states that public comments are limited to three minutes, shouldn’t be repetitive to previous comments and shouldn’t involve personal attacks on private citizens.
For public recording, the Kansas Open Meeting Act allows counties to restrict the use of cameras, photographic light, and recording devices during meetings. According to the resolution, cameras, photographic light and recording devices should only be used while the user is seated in the public gallery. The public should not use devices at any other location within the county commission meeting or other location within the room adjoining the meeting room.
No smoking, vaping signs
The commission approved placing signs that prohibit smoking and vaping in county parks with a 2-1 vote.
The request came from the Riley County Health Department.
Commissioner Greg McKinley voted against it, saying it’s a solution looking for a problem. He said he doesn’t have a problem with signs, but the parks department clerk told him they haven’t received a call complaining about smoking.
Other business
Janet Nichols, military liaison for the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce, told commissioners that things are fluid with Eastern Europe, but the first brigade has begun coming home. She said the Artillery Division will likely be in eastern Europe into next year.
In other business, the commission also unanimously approved:
- A business and medical contract for $178,426 with ACH for Riley County Jail inmate health care.
- A request to fill an engineering technician position. The position is budgeted. The engineering technician is responsible for project management, construction inspections, and administration of capital improvement projects and ensures procedures and materials comply with plans, specifications, and permits, codes and standards.
- Fourth-quarter additional pay for community corrections employees based on funds allocated by the governor. The total amount the county received was $17,853 to be split between eight full-time staff and four part-time staff — roughly $428 before tax for part-time and $2,015 for full-time employees before tax.