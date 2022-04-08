A Riley County grass fire has burned an estimated 2,000 acres in the north portion of the county.
Riley County Fire District No. 1 said the fire was 95% contained as of Thursday evening. Fire officials said they will continue to monitor the fire during the next several days.
Riley County spokeswoman Vivienne Uccello said 60% of damaged land is public and federal property and 40% is privately owned.
Uccello said the fire remained active in the riverbed area around Tuttle Creek Lake.
The fire broke out Wednesday near Carlson Road, north of Fancy Creek and Randolph in northern Riley County. Two properties were evacuated Wednesday.
Officials have reported no injures, no livestock lost or structures damaged.
A total of 11 Riley County apparatuses, 30 local volunteer firefighters, plus personnel from Manhattan Fire Department, Kansas Forest Service, Fire District No. 1 of Johnson County’s Wildland Task Force, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have been involved in the fire response.
The fire on Wednesday also jumped across the Blue River into Pottawatomie County. Pottawatomie fire crews were working the fire along Shannon Creek Road and Booth Creek Road north of Highway 16 and five miles north of Olsburg. Pottawatomie County reported that it was under control Wednesday night.
Uccello said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it is likely related to a previous controlled burn.
The National Weather Service placed Riley County under a red flag warning Friday, saying a combination of dry conditions and high winds means that people shouldn’t burn as well as check on areas that had recently been burn.
The county also was under a red flag warning on Wednesday when the fire started.