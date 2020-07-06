Riley County commissioners Monday unanimously voted to opt out of Gov. Laura Kelly’s executive order on wearing masks, effective immediately.
That means people in Riley County will not be required to wear masks in public.
It’s possible masks will again be required for residents of Manhattan after a Tuesday night vote by the Manhattan city commission.
County commission chairman Marvin Rodriguez said he wanted to opt out because he thought the governor’s mandate was government overreach.
“And so, I’m not for it,” he said. “And that’s where I’m at.”
He said he wants the citizens of Riley County to make their own decisions on masks. Rodriguez, who was absent from last Thursday’s meeting because of family’s health problems, had to leave Monday’s meeting early for similar reasons. Rodriguez will not be at this Thursday’s meeting.
Rodriguez asserted more people have died from the flu than the coronavirus this year and said it is “not right” to force people to wear masks.
“It is not right that the people are ordered to do that when there is more people dying of the normal flu,” he said.
For the 2019-20 flu season, which lasted from Sept. 1 through May 31, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 141 deaths related to the flu and 1,375 deaths related to pneumonia. Government officials say the two are closely related. KDHE has reported 280 deaths related to the coronavirus as of Monday. The state had its first reported case on March 7. There have been three deaths in Riley County.
Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported more coronavirus-related deaths than flu-related deaths.
From Oct. 1, 2019, through April 4, the CDC estimates the nation had 24,000 to 62,000 flu- or pneumonia-related deaths. As of Sunday, the CDC is reporting 129,576 coronavirus-related deaths. The U.S. had its first confirmed case in January.
The commission voted on opting out of the mask requirement during a section of the meeting called “commissioner comments.” The item was not listed on the commission agenda Monday.
Riley County Counselor Clancy Holeman said the commission was able to approve the motion despite it not being on the agenda. Holeman said the county had to come up with specific reasons for opting out of the executive order.
The other two commissioners, John Ford and Ron Wells, decided last Thursday to not take any action until they saw what the Manhattan City Commission would do at its meeting this Tuesday. A majority of city commissioners previously expressed support for a mask mandate in the city. By not taking action, county commissioners allowed the governor’s mask mandate to take effect Friday. Ford was wearing a mask at the meeting Monday. Wells and Rodriguez were not. They made no comment on their own choice not to wear masks.
Riley County commissioners expressed they didn’t want to wait until Thursday to make a decision, so they decided to go ahead with the change because Rodriguez will not be at the meeting on Thursday.
Wells and Rodriguez indicated they think the risk of the coronavirus is low in rural areas of the county, so they felt like masks did not need to be mandated in those areas.
Wells said he made the motion because it is likely the city will enact a mask mandate.
“We represent Riley County, and based on the strong assumption that the city will mandate masks at their meeting Tuesday evening, I feel that the risk in rural and Riley County is relatively low, is for my reason for making the motion,” Wells said.
Most of Riley County’s coronavirus cases have happened in Manhattan, according to health officials.
A recent state law placed limits on Kelly’s emergency authority, and counties can choose to opt out of the mandate if officials can show their county doesn’t need a mask rule.
Wells said he didn’t like that the Kansas Legislature was exempt from the order.
“One thing to be said about it is I’m still upset that the Kansas Legislature chose to exempt themselves,” he said. “If you’re going to put an order in, you better damn well abide by it, so that’s my comment on them.”
The order was an executive order signed by the governor. The legislature is not in session and took no action.
With Monday’s action, Riley County joins Geary and Pottawatomie counties, who each decided Thursday to opt out of Kelly’s order and recommend mask use rather than make it a mandate.
Ford said the situation “isn’t optimal.”
“It just isn’t,” he said. “And as you mentioned, it’s diverse, it’s divided as anything’s been divided.”
Additionally, the commission formally approved rules for public comment and photography use Monday. Commissioners previously discussed establishing these rules last week.
In addition, county clerk Rich Vargo announced Monday human resource manager Cindy Volanti is leaving for another job in Kansas City.